People in occupied areas went through hell: volunteer in Ukraine

On territories liberated from Russian occupation, it is perfectly clear what hell the oppressed residents went through. Towns were razed to the ground and war crimes including torture and mass murder were committed. All this is found by those who are the first to enter the liberated areas. One such volunteer named Denis was interviewed by TVP World correspondent Don Arleth.

Denis said that he was helping people in Ukraine from the beginning of the war. He added that recently he came back to the place he grew up in, Kupiansk, a city in the Kharkiv region, that was recently liberated.

Denis also mentioned that his parents stayed in a village near Kupiansk and lived through the terror of the Russian occupation. Now his parents are helping people in the village by providing information about what aid is needed in the area.

The volunteer pointed out that it will take a lot of time to rebuild the infrastructure and provide the area with stable water and electricity access.