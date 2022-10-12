Protests in Iran continue despite growing death toll

Iranians keep up with anti-government protests despite an increasingly deadly state crackdown, social media reports are showing, while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismisses the demonstrations as “scattered riots” planned by Iran’s enemies.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights organisation reported the death toll had increased to at least 201 civilians during the unrest, including 23 minors. The authorities have said that around 20 members of the security forces have been killed. Iran has accused its enemies including the United States of fomenting the unrest.

Protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police on September 16 have turned into one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

A crowd of at least 100 people blocked a road in central Tehran, shouting “by cannon, tank or firecracker, mullahs must get lost”, one video showed. Another video showed dozens of riot police deployed in a Tehran street where a fire was ablaze. Tear gas was being fired at a protest outside the lawyers association in Tehran, where demonstrators appearing to number in the dozens chanted “women, life, freedom”.

In an ostensibly coordinated effort, activist groups called for protesters to gather from the early afternoon, breaking the pattern of nighttime demonstrations that had prevailed since unrest began sweeping Iran nearly four weeks ago.

Authorities insensitive to protests

Observers claim that the protests are unlikely to topple the government however, the unrest has underlined pent-up frustrations over freedoms and rights. Amini’s death has struck a nerve, bringing a broad sweep of Iranians onto the streets, with protesters expressing anger at the heavy-handedness of morality police and saying the victim could have been anyone’s mother, sister or daughter.

Khamenei, a focus of protesters’ anger, said however that the protests were designed by Iran’s enemies.

“These scattered riots are the passive and clumsy design of the enemy against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation. The cure against enemies is to stand up to them,” he said.

The unrest has been especially intense in Amini’s native Kurdistan region, where Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have a track record of putting down unrest by the Kurdish minority numbering more than 10 million. Human rights group Hengaw reported strikes in Kurdish regions including Amini’s hometown of Saqez and Bukan, sharing videos which appeared to show shops with their shutters down in both towns.