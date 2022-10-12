Minister for EU Affairs departs; new head of Prime Minister’s Office appointed

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has dismissed Konrad Szymański from the post of European Affairs Minister. Meanwhile, Marek Kuchciński has been appointed a minister and will head the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister said that Kuchciński’s appointment was his own idea and that he personally asked him to cooperate “in the closest, most important role as the Head of Office”.

Formerly, Kuchciński had been deputy speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament and deputy head of the Law and Justice (PiS) parliamentary club. He will replace Michał Dworczyk who recently resigned from the post of head of PM Office.

President Duda thanked Kuchciński for taking on the challenge at such a difficult time.

“Just as the rest of Europe and the world we face many economic problems, mainly caused by Russian aggression on Ukraine. There is a lot of anxiety and many decisions to be taken in the government, some of them unpopular and difficult for politicians especially in the democratic standards when we all face elections,” Mr Duda said.

He added that Kuchciński’s decision has sown “not only determination and readiness to work for Poland, but also bravery and a deep sense of mission”.

EU Affairs Minister leaves

President Duda furthermore thanked the outgoing European Affairs Minister for “taking responsibility for difficulties European issues” in cooperation with the Prime Minister, Foreign Ministry and the President’s Chancellery.

Minister for European Affairs, Konrad Szymanski, confirmed he was leaving the position with immediate effect. He explained he had sought a de-escalation of various disputes for a long time however in many cases had been unsuccessful. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki agreed on his departure.

“This fundamental rule-of-law dispute constantly encounters various types of blocks, both in Poland and in Brussels. I think new openings, including in personnel, may help that,” Szymański said.

He added that the dispute concerned “a serious controversy about how to implement rule-of-law principles in a member state” and was harmful to both Poland and the EU, however, there is no controversy within the EU as to the importance of the rule-of-law principle itself.

“It is a key principle for the Polish constitution and the EU treaties. However, we have a dispute about what it means in very concrete, defined circumstances and that is a dispute that has lasted a very long time, and brings a lot of costs and it would be good to end it,” Szymański said.

He added that the dispute itself should be simply reduced to the issue of how to introduce the milestone National Recovery Plan (KPO), which saw approval by the European Commission in early June. Still however, Poland hasn’t received EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in loans included in the KPO.

Szynkowski vel Sęk to replace Szymański

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk is going to replace Konrad Szymański as the European Affairs Minister, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in an interview on Polish Radio.

“Time permitting the appointment will take place by the end of this week,” added Morawiecki who promised to continue Poland’s policy related to the European Union.

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk is the Deputy Foreign Minister at the moment.