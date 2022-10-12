Poland to cooperate with V4 despite differences with Hungary says PM

"Central Europe is our common home, and we share common interests," Morawiecki told Polish Radio Three when asked about the divisions between Poland and Hungary regarding the Russia-Ukraine war.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland will continue its cooperation with the Visegrad Group (V4) countries despite its significant differences with Hungary, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland, said on Wednesday.

The two have been regarded as ideological allies, and in the past they have vowed to support each other in their mutual battles with the EU.

But Hungary’s soft approach to Russia has caused problems with a Polish government that has continuously sought to impose the toughest sanctions on Moscow as possible.

“Central Europe is our common home, and we share common interests,” Morawiecki told Polish Radio Three when asked about the divisions between Poland and Hungary regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. “When we have fought side-by-side in matters concerning migration and many other European directives, we have been successful.”

“That is why we will continue our cooperation with the Visegrad Group (a format which brings together Poland, Hungary and the Czech and Slovak republics – PAP),” he continued, adding that a meeting of the prime ministers of the V4 countries would probably take place within the next few weeks.

He conceded, however, that the Hungarian perspective on the war differed significantly from the one held by Poland.

“It is not my role to explain their views, however, it is important to point out that we do share common interests,” Morawiecki continued. “That is why, today and yesterday, we were able to convince (Hungarian – PAP) Prime Minister Orban, and despite the fact that he has a different perspective…, he never blocked the packages of sanctions.

“Ultimately, Hungary agreed with us although sometimes we did have to convince them,” said Morawiecki.