Moscow resorting to terrorism says Polish PM

Viacheslav Ratynskyi/PAP

Russia has resorted to terrorism by attacking civilians, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said on Wednesday in response to recent Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

The prime minister told Polish public Radio Three that Russian attacks are designed “to discourage the public from supporting Ukraine and to end or significantly reduce aid to Ukraine.”

According to Morawiecki, the missile strikes are meant to “terrorise civilians”, which shows that “Russia is carrying out terrorist activities.”

“An attack on the civilian population is a terrorist attack,” the prime minister said.

Morawiecki added that, contrary to Moscow’s expectations, the West should increase aid to Ukraine, underlining that Poland was the second largest donor to Ukraine, after the United States.

Russia launched massive missile strikes on Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities on Monday. The attacks are regarded as Moscow’s retaliation for a Saturday attack on the Kerch bridge linking mainland Russia to the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.