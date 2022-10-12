Business Arena 12.10

On Wednesday’s episode our host David Kennedy kicked off the show with the main stories which were: Poland-Malaysia business relations and Germany’s USD 93 billion price relief plan.

In economics, a Malaysia-Poland Business Council has been established to further strengthen economic co-operation between the two countries. Poland was keen to explore opportunities in Malaysia’s Islamic finance market with the starting of halal-based products in Malaysia and the country was one of the few countries from the European Union which had been given halal certifications from the Malaysian authorities for its food products.

Today’s guest on Business Arena

David Kennedy spoke about Poland-Maylasia business relations with Dato` Chitra Devi Ramiah, Ambassador of Malaysia in Poland.

Other topics on today’s episode

A special commission set up by the German government to find an optimal way of reducing the cost of gas for citizens announced a two-phase plan on Monday.

Nigeria, Morocco, and their partners expect to make a final investment decision next year on what would be the world’s longest offshore gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco and onto southern Europe.

Poland said on Wednesday a leak in one of the Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia to Europe hit supplies to Germany and was most likely caused by an accident, as Europe remains on high alert over its energy security.

Portugal is planning to introduce significant changes to cryptocurrency taxation for buyers that hold digital currencies for less than a year.