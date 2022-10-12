Will Putin use nuclear weapons?

The very attack by the Russian army seemed to us to be something definitive. Many thought that neither the Polish army nor, still less, the Ukrainian one, would last even a few days. Meanwhile, the war goes on and, although cruel, is winnable. Putin wants us to be afraid. To make us think that when he uses nuclear weapons, the world will end.

This is something to finally imagine. A nuclear explosion. Similar to the one that destroyed two Japanese cities in 1945. Similar also in scale, because modern tactical nuclear weapons have warheads of similar power. That is to say, unimaginably large and catastrophic, and yet, when compared to their capabilities, quite small. Terrifying enough, however.

Just how do you do it without panicking? And is it necessary to imagine destruction? Or is it not needed, but necessary? Because there comes a time when, at any moment, when we look at Facebook again, or when we sit down in front of the TV, or when a loved one calls, we can find out that this has just happened. What we never thought of as something real. What for decades we treated as completely impossible. Unimaginable.

We may have to imagine the unimaginable. And we should be ready for it.

Of course, we are never ready for evil and disaster. But in February we also woke up in the morning and were not ready for war. And yet it dwelt with us. Now the same could happen with nuclear weapons. It could become a reality at any moment. Not an image from the movies. Not a memory from defence training lessons. Not an anti-war poster. An everyday reality. One that we will wake up and fall asleep with.

So it is better to know it. And we’d better get used to the idea that when we hear the news that the Russians have used it, it won’t be the end of the world. The attack by the Russian army also seemed to us to be something definitive. Many thought that neither the Polish army nor, still less, the Ukrainian army would last even a few days. Meanwhile, the opposite is true. The war goes on and, although cruel, is winnable. Putin wants us to be afraid. To make us think that when he uses nuclear weapons, the world will end. It won’t.

Annihilation

For decades, we were inclined to imagine the use of nuclear weapons as a prelude to the annihilation of humanity. Something that would make the Earth one big Hiroshima. And we have learned not to believe the military, subconsciously believing them to be possessed by some mania for destruction. This was, of course, fostered by mass culture. We remembered the famous black comedy “Dr Strangelove”, made shortly after the Cuban Missile Crisis, which showed the madness (literally!) of an American general (of course!) bringing death to the whole world. For somehow, strangely enough, when it came to showing the deadly obsessions of the military, the Americans always chose their own …

Click here to read the full article.

By Robert Bogdański

Translated by Tomasz Krzyżanowski