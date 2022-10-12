Pulse of Culture 12.10

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday officially requested that UNESCO add the historic port city of Odesa to its World Heritage List in a bid to protect it from Russian air strikes.

The 66th BFI London Film Festival kicked off in the capital of the UK with more than 160 films screenings and 8 competing for the top prize; namely: Ricardo Darín’s “Argentina, 1985”, Clement Virgo’s “Brother”, Marie Kreutzer’s “Corsage”, Fyzal Boulifa’s “The Damned Don’t Cry”, Mark Jenkin’s “Enys Men”, Hlynur Pálmason’s “Godland”, Soudade Kaadan’s “Nezouh”, and Alice Diop’s “Saint Omer”.

Manggha Museum of Japanese Art and Technology in Kraków displays the artwork of legendary Japanese artist Watanabe Shōtei.

Famous Polish Mieczysław Jałowiecki’s book “On the Edge Of the Empire” is being displayed in the Vilnius town hall.

This and more on this episode of Pulse of Culture.