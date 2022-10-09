October 9 marks the 412th anniversary of Polish-Lithuanian expeditionary forces taking the Kremlin. At the invitation of Muscovite nobles too.

In the aftermath of the Battle of Klushino on July 4, in which the Muscovite forces of some 30,000 men were defeated by the Polish expeditionary force a quarter that size, the Musvcovite boyars (noblemen) approached the Polish commander, Hetman Stanisław Żółkiewski with an offer.

To take the Kremlin.

Russia’s Time of Troubles

Muscovy’s troubles began in 1598, when the last surviving son of Tsar Ivan the Terrible, Tsar Fyodor, died childlessly. The throne left empty by the last of the Rurikids became an object of struggle between major nobles with various levels of relationships, often distant ones, to the extinct ruling house.

Perhaps the most curious element of the period known now as the Time of Troubles was the Dimitriads when a throng of impostors known as False-Dmitrys claimed to be Tsarevich Dmitry Ivanovich, the youngest son of Tsar Ivan, who died at the age of eight in 1582. Dmitry Ivanoviches kept popping up left and right, and the following ones were heedless of the fact that each previous one met a sorry end.

The False Dmitry managed to get the support of Polish-Lithuanian magnates and was even accepted by the Muscovite boyars as the real McCoy, but he soon alienated the court and was killed. When the second one appeared in Poland (that is two miraculous survivals now), this time around King Sigismund III Vasa (Zygmunt III Waza) became interested and dispatched an expeditionary force under Hetman Żółkiewski to help him enforce his claim. But soon enough Dmitry’s supporters figured out that instead of a fake Tsarevich it might be a better idea to get a real Prince with a Vasa certificate of quality to sit on the country’s throne.

False Dmitry II was abandoned by his supporters, who flocked to the side of Hetman Żółkiewski. Dmitry, as was by now becoming tradition, met an untimely end at the hands of a disgruntled courier by the time the year was out, and in the meantime…

Poles enter the Kremlin

In the summer of that year, days after the news of the defeat at Klushino reached Moscow, the boyars toppled Tsar Vasiliy IV Shuysky. Polish forces entered Moscow on September 12, and the boyars sent envoys to Hetman Żółkiewski for negotiations. The Polish commander arrived at the Kremlin on October 8. He accepted the boyars’ offer to instal King Sigismund’s son, Ladislaus (Władysław) to become their new ruler on the condition of converting to Orthodox Christianity.

The Polish-Lithuanian forces garrisoned the Kremlin the following day, on October 9.

While the Moscow mint began to stamp silver coins with the image of their New Tsar, Vladislav Zigmuntovich, Żółkiewski left for Poland, with the deposed Tsar Vasiliy, his brother Dmitry, and Boris Godunov, another deposed Tsar that was deposed by Vasiliy, in tow. A Polish-Lithuanian garrison under the command of Aleksander Korwin Gosiewski remained stationed at the Kremlin.

The Polish princeling never sat on the throne of Muscovy. A fervent Roman Catholic, King Sigismund refused to accept the condition of his son converting. The boyars eventually became fed up with waiting for their new ruler to arrive and put the country in order. Seeing the Polish King’s position on his son’s conversion, they also came to fear that they would be forced to convert to Catholicism. The Muscovites besieged the Polish garrison at the Kremlin and successfully starved it out. The garrison surrendered on November 7, 1612.

Polish control over Moscow lasted for just two years. Retaking the Kremlin gave the Muscovites a massive morale boost, much needed to consolidate the country after years of chaos. For Poles, the short period of time is a footnote in history, a brief fracas, perhaps a wasted opportunity, but one that is only seriously dwelt upon by aficionados of alternative history scenarios, who fantasise about a Polish-Lithuanian-Muscovite Commonwealth stretching from Krakow to Kazan.

But the event is noteworthy nonetheless. The first time Moscow was conquered was in 1156, when the Mongol invaders took the town protected only by a timber fence and a moat, burned it to the ground and slaughtered the inhabitants. The third time was when the abandoned city was entered by Napoleon’s Grande Armée, who had to retreat from it ignominiously at the onset of winter.

In between were the Poles, whose presence in Moscow was the only one that lasted for any more significant period of time, and who were given the keys to the Kremlin by the Muscovite boyars themselves.

Perhaps if this presence lasted longer, Russian history would have turned out differently. Perhaps it would be a very different country from the one we see now. But the Russia that we see is the only Russia that there is. And what Russia is can be best understood through reports of the atrocities Russians daily commit in Ukraine.

Tune in on October 29 to learn about how the Muscovite Tsar paid homage to Polish King Sigismund III in Warsaw.