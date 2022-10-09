Tourist demands to see Pope, smashes two sculptures at Vatican

An Egyptian-born American tourist has been taken into custody after damaging two ancient Roman sculptures at the Vatican. Authorities reported it will take about EUR 15,000 and about 300 hours of work to restore the damaged sculptures.

The incident took place in the Museo Chiaramonti, part of the Vatican Museums, that holds around 1,000 works of ancient statuary, and describes itself as “one of the finest collections of Roman portraits” in the world.

The man had demanded to see the Pope. When he was told he couldn’t, he allegedly hurled one Roman bust to the floor. As he ran off, with staff in pursuit, he knocked down another.

Experts have weighed the damage and proceeded to recover the fragments for immediate restoration. One bust lost its nose.

While it is unclear what the tourist wanted to discuss with the Pope, both artworks are currently undergoing conservation. A museum representative told the Italian publication Il Messaggero that the two damaged pieces are “minor works” within the collection.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni described the culprit to be a 65-year-old American born in Egypt. The tourist, whose name was not released, was later handed over to the Italian authorities to face charges including aggravated damage.

Tourists damaging monuments has been a theme of this summer in Rome. In July, a Canadian tourist was caught carving her name into the Colosseum, while American tourists were caught hurling scooters down the Spanish Steps, breaking off pieces in the process, and a Saudi visitor drove his Maserati down the same architectural icon.