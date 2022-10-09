Van der Bellen likely to secure second term as Austrian President

After 95 pct. of the votes cast in the polling stations have been counted, the incumbent president, Alexander Van der Bellen, appears well ahead of his six competitors.

Incumbent President seeks reelection as Austrians head to polls

Sunday is election day for Austrians and the odds are that incumbent President Alexander Van der Bellen will retain the presidential armchair to…

see more

A projection by pollster SORA for national broadcaster ORF put Van der Bellen, a 78-year-old former leader of the Greens, on 54.6 percent with a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points based on a partial vote count . His nearest rival was Freedom Party candidate Walter Rosenkranz on 18.9 percent.

Election night projections in Austria, issued after voting ends and based on the count from the polling stations that closed earlier in the day, have proved reliable in the past. The last polling stations to close include those in the cities of Vienna and Innsbruck.

A separate projection by ARGE Wahlen for national news agency APA put Van der Bellen on 56.3 percent and Rosenkranz on 17.6 percent, based on a count of 71 percent of votes cast on Sunday.

The Austrian president performs a largely ceremonial role, but also has sweeping powers that mean overseeing periods of transition and turbulence. The president is the commander in chief of the army and retains the power to dismiss the whole government or the chancellor.

Official results are expected to be announced on Monday, following the counting of the postal votes, of which about 820,000 were mailed in.