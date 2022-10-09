Initial polling projects Van der Bellen securing second term as Austrian President

Initial polling projections issued after voting closed showed Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen securing a second six-year term in office by obtaining more than 50 percent of the vote in an election on Sunday to avoid a runoff.

A projection by pollster SORA for national broadcaster ORF put Van der Bellen, a 78-year-old former leader of the Greens, on 54.6 percent with a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points based on a partial vote count . His nearest rival was Freedom Party candidate Walter Rosenkranz on 18.9 percent.

Partial poll results of the elections can be expected on Sunday around 8 pm. Official results will be announced on Monday, following the counting of the postal votes, of which about 820,000 were mailed in.