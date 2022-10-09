Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia barbaric says ministry

Authorities of Zaporizhzhia reported on Sunday that Russian forces had fired at least 12 missiles at the city overnight.

UKRAINE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE/PAP/EPA

A Russian missile attack on residential areas of the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia is further evidence of Russian barbarity, the Polish foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Authorities in the south-eastern city reported on Sunday that Russian forces had fired at least 12 missiles at the city overnight.

“The nighttime rocket attack on residential infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia is one more example of the Russian army’s barbarism. We vehemently condemn all attacks on civilians,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

It added that those responsible for the attack should be brought to account.