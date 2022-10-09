Conservative leaders meet in Madrid

The “Viva22: History that we made together” rally in Madrid was organised by the conservative Spanish Vox party. Numerous conservative leaders from Europe and around the world were in attendance, among them André Ventura of the Portuguese Chega party, Javier Milei of the Argentine “La Libertad Avanza”, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Giorgia Meloni, whose party Fratelli d’Italia won the recent parliamentary elections in Italy, addressed the assembled via a video link. Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán and former POTUS Donald Trump pre-recorded speeches for the event.

“We endured the lies and attempts to divide us,” said Ms Meloni. “In Italy, they’re using [our] alliance with Vox to label us as unfit for running in the election, just as in Spain they are using the alliance with Fratelli d’Italia to present you as those that are not fit to run in elections.”

“Our movements really cannot run in elections when millions of citizens are voting for them?” Meloni ridiculed the narrative prevalent in some media and among certain political leaders. “Do not fear the mainstream narrative, because the good news is, people no longer accept it.”

As the leader of Fd’I and the chairperson of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party fraction in the European Parliament, Ms Meloni pledged to make sure, that like-minded movements in other European nations can show the effectiveness of their solutions to Europe’s troubles.

“That is the only way to achieve the goal, which is to make Europe a political giant we dreamt of, the bureaucratic giant that we now see.”

Prime Minister Morawiecki, who attended the event in person, stressed the common values held dear Polish and Spanish people, especially tradition.

“Today the EU want to turn its back on tradition, […] a small number of Brussels bureaucrats think they can make Europe, but they are mistaken. Europe is made up of nations, nations that are free and sovereign,” stressed the Polish PM in his speech that he addressed to over 30,000 people that attended the Madrid rally.

Dziękuję za zaproszenie!

¡Viva la libertad!

¡Viva la solidaridad!

¡Viva la normalidad!

¡Viva Polonia!

¡Viva España! https://t.co/Pzbax1f5RA

— Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) October 9, 2022

PM Morawiecki also pointed out the increasing encroachment of Brussels on the sovereignty of the individual member states in violation of EU treaties, saying that it will lead to the creation of “a transnational beast without real or traditional values, without a soul”.

“It is madness, a years-long low-key European war against values on which our civilisation is built. And yet, we are all children of Christian civilisation, [and] we should not forget that,” Said PM Morawiecki. “I will not apologise for being a Pole, for being a Christian, for being someone who has an attachment to supposedly dated values such as truth, liberty, solidarity, law, and justice.”

The Polish Prime Minister also pointed out how the smugness and naivete of some of the European elites, that allowed themselves to be enticed by cheap natural gas from Russia, led to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Kremlin acted like a drug pusher, selling cheap gas, but today the true price of gas is apparent in inflation, high prices, and the blood spilt in Ukraine. But it is not the Brussels elites that are paying the price for these mistakes, but the regular people, regular families in Poland, Spain, and all of Europe.”

Mr Morawiecki also mused on whether the European Commission learned anything since the Brexit vote in 2016, citing EC President von der Leyen’s attempts to school Italians on whom to vote for in their most elections. In spite of her veiled threats, the election was won by the conservative Fratelli d’Italia party. He said that only if the nations of Europe can reclaim their sovereignty usurped by Brussels, the continent can avert a catastrophe.

The Polish Prime Minister also criticised the attempts of Brussels and some Western political forces to impose their set of values, which he called “various strange ideological experiments”, on others in an attempt to replace traditional values.

“Today Europe is harassed by people, who try to force down the doors of our homes and rearrange them. Let us not allow that,” said Morawiecki, “How about you simply let us live normal lives? Kindly refrain from imposing your ideas on our families.”