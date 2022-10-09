Human rights court ruling sides with Belgium on euthanasia in three of four cases

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced on Tuesday that, in three out of four counts, Belgium had complied with the euthanasia law. However, it found fault in how Belgium conducted a review after the euthanasia was performed, unanimously agreeing there had been a violation of Article 2, right to life, on account of the post-euthanasia review procedure.

Belgium passed its Euthanasia Act in 2002, decriminalising the procedure in certain situations. The law specifies that the person must be in a “medically futile condition of constant and unbearable physical or mental suffering that cannot be alleviated, resulting from a serious and incurable disorder caused by illness or accident.”

The case where Belgium has been found violating the right to life article concerns Belgian woman Godelieve de Troyer, who suffered from chronic depression and sought Dr Wim Distelmans, who now chairs the Federal Euthanasia Commission, for the procedure.

The then 64 year old woman approached well known euthanasia activist Dr Distelman. The summary of the court’s findings reads, “At the end of the interview, the doctor concluded that she was severely traumatised, that she had a serious personality and mood disorder and that she no longer believed in recovery or treatment. He agreed to become her doctor under the Euthanasia Act.”

Her daughter and son, the case’s applicant Tom Mortier, were not informed about the decision until she emailed them about the procedure in January 2012. Mortier did not respond to the email and was later informed by the hospital about his mother’s passing. He consequently opened a case against the doctor.

The Federal Board for the Review and assessment of Euthanasia found no fault in the doctors actions, resulting in Mortier taking the case to the court in Strasbourg, alleging that Belgium failed to protect his mother.

The court unanimously found that Article 2 had been violated during post-euthanasia review procedure. It stated that Belgium didn’t properly analyse the case in either the mandatory review conducted by its commission for euthanasia or in a criminal investigation that followed.

ADF International, the conservative group that represented Mortier, criticised the lack of independence of the euthanasia commission, arguing that the fact that Distelmans was co-chair at the time demonstrated a clear conflict of interest.

“Unfortunately, while the Court indicated that more ‘safeguarding’ is necessary to protect life, its own ruling makes clear that laws and protocols were insufficient to protect the rights of Tom’s mother,” said Robert Clarke, Deputy Director of ADF International.

The sentiment made by Clark was echoed much through the recent controversial case of Shanti De Corte, who was euthanised earlier this year at the age of 23 in physically healthy conditions.

The young woman suffered from panic attacks afther the ISIS bombing at Brussels Airport, expressed self-harm tendencies and posted regularly on social media describing her struggles. De Corte chose to be euthanised and died on May 7 after two psychiatrists signed off on her request.

Antwerp prosecutors began an investigation into De Corte’s case after Paul Deltenre, a neurologist at the CHU Brugmann academic clinical hospital in Brussels, made complaints that the young woman’s decision to end her life “was made prematurely.”