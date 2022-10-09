Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupts, lava reaches the sea

A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted on Sunday morning, unleashing a dramatic plume of smoke and a lava flow that reached the sea.

The eruptive phase on Stromboli caused the partial collapse of the crater terrace, and the lava flow, caused by the collapse of material from part of the crater rim, produced a 3-minute seismic signal recorded by the seismic network.

October 9, 2022, ~ Pyroclastic Flow ~ Stromboli Volcano, Italy #volcano #stromboli #italy #pyroclasticflow Thanks to INGV.

No casualties or damage were reported.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology Research Body posted the footage and images of the natural phenomenon, stating, “Pyroclastic flows and lava overflow on the Sciara del Fuoco of Stromboli, 9 October 2022. Here are the images of the surveillance cameras of the INGV-Etneo Observatory.”

Flussi piroclastici e trabocco lavico sulla Sciara del Fuoco dello Stromboli, 9 ottobre 2022. Ecco le immagini delle telecamere di sorveglianza dell'INGV-Osservatorio Etneo. https://t.co/OnZq7Fe7kX pic.twitter.com/laUI7J7DsU

The Stromboli volcano, located in southern Italy off the Sicilian coast is constantly active with minor eruptions, often visible from many points on the island and from the surrounding sea, giving rise to the island’s nickname “Lighthouse of the Mediterranean,” it has been erupting almost continuously since 1932.