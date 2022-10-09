Russian missiles kill 13 in Zaporizhzhia

Russian missile strikes in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia killed 13 people and injured 87 others, including 10 children, Ukrainian officials said.

As many as five residential buildings were levelled and a nine-storey building was partially destroyed and scores more were damaged overnight in 12 Russian missile attacks, said Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region.

“Twelve missiles came, all from planes,” he said on state-run television.

At least 13 people died and 87 others were wounded, 60 of whom were hospitalized, regional officials said. The wounded included 10 children.

The rescue operation at the nine-storey apartment building was complicated by a fire that broke out in the rubble, Starukh said.

“We pulled people out quickly and saved eight people already, but when the fire starts then people (under the rubble) have practically no chance of surviving as there is no oxygen,” he added.

Witnesses saw emergency service carrying bodies out of a targetted apartment block.

Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev reported that at least 17 people were killed when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.

Another russian missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia. 17 civilians were killed.

If #UAarmy had modern Western anti-missile systems, we could have prevented such tragedies. pic.twitter.com/6mTHlFshF9

— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 9, 2022

Zaporizhzhia is located about 125 kilometres from a Russian-held nuclear power plant that is Europe’s largest.

Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations of shelling the surroundings of the Ukrainian-operated facility, which has damaged buildings and threatens a catastrophic nuclear accident.