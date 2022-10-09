Extinction Rebellion activists glue themselves to Picasso’s painting

With their hands glued to Pablo Picasso’s painting, on Sunday two Extinction Rebellion activists sought to draw attention to a link between war, famine and climate change.

With a banner reading “Climate Chaos=War + Famine” spread out on the floor in front of them at the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, Autralia, the activists picked Picasso’s “Massacre in Korea” to boost the outreach of their message.

“This painting represents the suffering of war. We need to be thinking about how this type of suffering will increase, and how the societal breakdown that scientists are telling us is coming will eventually put us all in the firing line,” Extention Rebellion said in a statement.

Thanks to a protective surface, the painting will not be damaged once the hands are unglued and their respective owners removed from the building.

"What one does is what counts. Not what one had the intention of doing."

-Pablo Picasso.

Massacre in Korea is an expressionistic painting completed on January 18, 1951, by Pablo Picasso. Being Picasso’s third anti-war painting, it depicts a scene of a massacre of a group of naked women and children by a firing squad. As art critic Kirsten Hoving Keen once suggested, it was “inspired by reports of American atrocities” in Korea.

Smaller than Picasso’s famous Guernica, the work was influenced by Francisco Goya’s painting “The Third of May 1808”, which shows Napoleon’s soldiers executing Spanish civilians under the orders of Joachim Murat.