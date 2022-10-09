Int’l Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition spellbinds again

A concerto by Veriko Tchumburidze and the National Philharmonics Orchestra conducted by Andrzej Boreyko inaugurated on Friday the 16th edition of the International Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition at the Adam Mickiewicz University Auditorium in Poznań, where 31 violinists from all around the world will test their mettle.

One of the oldest and most prestigious violin competitions worldwide, the Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition is also one of Poland’s most significant cultural brands.

First-stage auditions began on Saturday and will continue until Tuesday evening.

The full auditions timetable and names of competitors can be viewed on the Wieniawski Society’s official website. Click here.

The 2nd and 3rd stages

The second stage will follow on Wednesday and would continue until Sunday, October 16. It will consist of two parts, the first of which will see participants perform alongside a piano, and the second together with a chamber orchestra.

Eight violinists will have made it to the third stage by October 18. This final trial, lasting until October 20, will boil down to performances with a fully symphonic orchestra.

The competition winner will be announced during the Gala in Poznań on October 21. The laureates will be invited to dazzle the audience by playing a concert.

On October 23, a second laureate performance will take place in Warsaw.

This year’s edition of the competition broke the record in the number of pre-selection entrants pegged at 220 violinists from 30 countries.

Eligible to participate in the competition are violinists aged 31 or younger. Given pandemic-induced conditions and limitations, the entrants were asked to self-record four pieces and submit them free from post-production edits. Out of 41 violinists selected by the jury 31 competitors perform in this year’s edition.

Their efforts are assessed by an international jury led by French violinist and conductor Augustin Dumay. The prize pool amounts to EUR 115,000. The winner of the competition will take EUR 50,000 back home.

The auditions are taking place in one of the most beautiful concert halls in Europe – the Adam Mickiewicz University Auditorium characterised by the high quality of its acoustics.

Made to promote young violinists

Carried out under the patronage of the President of Poland Andrzej Duda, the 16th edition of the International Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition was inaugurated on Friday by the 15th edition’s winner Veriko Tchumburidze who played Antonín Dvořák’s violin concerto in A minor op. 53, Mieczysław Karłowicz’s “Rebirth” symphony in E minor op. 7 and world preview of Ukrainian composer Victoria Poleva’s piece entitled “Nova”.

“Inaugurated in 1935 on the centenary of Henryk Wieniawski’s birthday, the competition is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the world. Relating to the genius virtuoso who died prematurely…, the competition singles out and promotes particularly talented young violinists. Participants have a chance to walk in the footsteps of preceding competition winners for whom previous editions were the beginning of an international career,” President Duda wrote in a letter read out during the opening ceremony.

Speaking during the inauguration, Poznań mayor Jacek Jaśkowiak stressed that the competition endorses the same ideal that guided Henryk Wieniawski throughout his life, namely, “the ideal of creative mastership and ecstasy that abolishes all boundaries.”

“In our difficult times, when borders are shut again and, alas, burn, this ideal is gravely necessary. I wish all the participants, organisers and listeners, from the depth of my heart, that they let themselves be enraptured by what transcends and improves us – music,” he said.

The competition is organised by the Henryk Wieniawski Music Society in collaboration with the National Institute of Music and Dance (NIMiT) with the financing from Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage. The event takes place with the support of the local authorities of the Wielkopolskie province and Poznań.

All of the auditions and other competition-related events are broadcast by Poland’s public broadcaster TVP’s Kultura channel, on the Wieniawski Society’s YouTube channel, as well as by Polish Radio.