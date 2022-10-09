Russian missiles kill 12 in Zaporizhzhia

Russian missile strikes in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia lead to the death of 12 people and the hospitalisation of 49, including six children, the region’s governor said on Sunday.

As many as five residential buildings were levelled and a nine-storey building was partially destroyed and scores more were damaged overnight in 12 Russian missile attacks, said Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Horrible aftermath of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia last night: a residential building was destroyed.

As of now, we know of 12 dead.

49 people were taken to hospital, six of them are children. pic.twitter.com/4K8ABxvUHZ

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 9, 2022

“There may be more people under the rubble,” Mr Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”

Witnesses saw emergency service carrying bodies out of a targetted apartment block.

Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev reported that at least 17 people were killed when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.

Another russian missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia. 17 civilians were killed.

If #UAarmy had modern Western anti-missile systems, we could have prevented such tragedies. pic.twitter.com/6mTHlFshF9

— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 9, 2022

Zaporizhzhia is located about 125 kilometres from a Russian-held nuclear power plant that is Europe’s largest.

Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations of shelling the surroundings of the Ukrainian-operated facility, which has damaged buildings and threatens a catastrophic nuclear accident.