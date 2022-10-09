Incumbent President seeks reelection as Austrians head to polls

Sunday is election day for Austrians and the odds are that incumbent President Alexander Van der Bellen will retain the presidential armchair to the displeasure of his six rivals.

Seventy-eight-year-old former leader of the Greens Van der Ballen has six men pitted against him vying for the presidential office with only one, namely Walter Rosenkranz of the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ), offering a semblance of even competition with 16 percent of voter support according to polls.

But Van der Ballen confidently shrugged off any notions of a tough presidential race, saying on Friday, during a rally, that “the biggest competitor on Sunday will be the sofa.”

Van der Ballen, who has proven himself so far and is perceived as an embodiment of stability at an uncertain time of energy crisis and rampant inflation, requires slightly more than 50 percent of votes to wrap up the elections in the first round.

The bulk of Austria’s major parties has supported Van der Bellen, with the exception of the FPÖ, which has been losing support ever since a 2019 corruption scandal that eventually forced former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz from power in 2021.

Challanges ahead

At times of peace, the powers that the office of the Austrian president offers, namely overseeing periods of transition and turbulence, could go unnoticed and unused. However, given the uncertain future both in terms of energy reserves to maintain heating for private housing and industrial facilities, and the inflation hike, whoever wins the presidential race in the Alpine country may have a big say in the matters of Austria.

Van der Bellen, a man who built his image on having a steady hand and relaxed manner of governance, could be cut for such times. Having beaten a far-right opponent in a much closer contest in 2016 to the presidential office, Van der Bellen swore in a coalition government that the conservative People’s Party formed with the FPÖ in 2017, only for it to collapse in scandal in 2019 after the then-leader of the FPÖ was secretly filmed offering to fix state contracts.

Ever since conservative star Sebastian Kurz quit as chancellor Van der Bellen has sworn in two other conservative chancellors.

A right-winger’s “funny feeling”

Accusing Van der Bellen of being one of the political establishment and “the system”, presidential runner-up Mr Rosenkranz said he had “a funny feeling there will be a run-off”.

The FPÖ candidate also touched on themes of immigration, law and order, and slamming Brussels during a speech so long that news channels cut away before the end.