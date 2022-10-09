Putin, Russian Army’s reputation damaged: expert on Kerch Bridge strike

Along with the flames engulfing the Kerch Bridge which was likely targetted by Ukraine on Saturday, Vladimir Putin and the Russian Army’s reputation as well as logistic capacities will suffer, Professor Przemysław Żurawski vel Grajewski, a political scientist from Łódź University, told TVP World.

As TVP World’s guest deduced, these were secret services of Ukraine rather than its artillery that carried out the attack on the Kerch Bridge. “It means that Ukrainian special services are very competent and effective.”

“But on the other hand…,” he stressed, “it means that Ukrainians don’t have the firepower to hit targets that far away from their lines.”

Prof. Żurawski vel Grajewski went on to stress the extent of the morale loss that Russia suffered as a result of the strike on the bridge. “There will be an impact on the logistic capacities of the Russian troops in the region of Crimea.”

The scholar highlighted the fact that Russian residents of Crimea would also have their morale undermined by the strike.

“Prestige and image of Putin” would also be marred by the attack on the bridge, which the Russian dictator inaugurated himself on May 15, 2018. The Russian Army would also be affected by the attack as it claimed before the attack that the bridge was protected in a way that rendered it indestructible.

The scholar went on to stress that however hard the blow to Putin’s reputation, he would never resign as he could not hope for retirement. “He would be killed,” Prof. Żurawski vel Grajewski said.

“Russians have no means to retaliate effectively,” TVP World’s guest said, adding that “they are in a state of confusion,” which is proof of weakness.

Ukrainian secret services revealed rumours that “in Moscow… high-ranking officers are being arrested,” the political scientist said.

