LIVE: 228th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Dozens of people have been killed or injured in overnight shelling in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said on Sunday. Meanwhile, Russian divers were to examine the damage left by a powerful blast on a road-and-rail bridge to Crimea that is a symbol of Moscow’s illegal annexation of the peninsula and a key supply route to forces battling in southern Ukraine.

07:39 CEST

#Lukashenko's Foreign Ministry claims that #Ukraine is planning to launch a strike on the territory of #Belarus.

According to the #Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, in the evening of October 8, #Ukrainian ambassador Ihor Kizim, was given a diplomatic note with such a claim. pic.twitter.com/Ok5TFKkMaT

07:11 CEST

⚡️ Energy Ministry: Over 700,000 Ukrainians remain without electricity.

According to the ministry, 621,500 Ukrainians have also been left without gas due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

07:04 CEST

#Russian invaders fired 70 deadly shells in #Dnipropetrovsk region, reports head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko. pic.twitter.com/dYQh9V3uQF

07:00 CEST

A video showing the aftermath of #Russia’s attack on #Zaporizhzhia killing at least 17 people. pic.twitter.com/Q1CRap1GMz

