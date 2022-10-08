Nothing happened. Legally, there is no bridge: expert on Crimean Bridge blast

v

Mr Burkovskiy, first of all, stressed that any pictures, videos, and other information that are available come from the Russian side, which currently controls the area. To verify it at least to some degree, it is necessary to wait for satellite pictures.

As for the possible legal implications of the damage to the bridge, Mr Burkovskiy says that from a legal point of view there is no Crimean Bridge. It connects Russian territory to the illegally Ukrainian territory of Crimea, which is under illegal Russian occupation. The Ukrainian government never expressed any permission for Russia to build a bridge linking Russian territory to its own.

As for the possible consequences, these depend on who was responsible for the attack and to find that out it is necessary to look for a longer-term outcome. If the bridge has been seriously damaged, that means Ukraine may be responsible and has managed to do it using some very formidable weapons. But if it is only superficially damaged and the railway connection, necessary for resupplying Russian forces in Crimea and southern Ukraine, can be restored swiftly, that would increase the likelihood that the explosion is merely a false-flag operation perpetrated by Russia itself.

Other issues discussed by Mr Burkovskiy: what purpose might Russia have in damaging its own infrastructure if Ukraine is not responsible for the explosion; is the attack on the Crimean Bridge another nail in Putin’s coffin; and is there anyone in Russia capable of toppling the dictator?