Ukraine’s economy shrunk by 30 pct in 2022

Ukraine’s economy shrank by an estimated 30 percent in the first three quarters of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, mostly due to Russia’s invasion, the Ukrainian Economy Ministry said on Saturday.

Interruptions in supply from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as well as bad weather in September which slowed the pace of harvesting also contributed to the economic collapse, the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine’s #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant must be urgently protected, IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi says after plant loses all external power due to shelling.

The war hindered development

“The situation at the front improved in September, but the enemy continued shelling Ukrainian territory, which put pressure on business sentiment and logistics,” the ministry stated.

⚡️ Economy Ministry: Ukraine’s GDP has dropped by 30% in 9 months.

The Economy Ministry notes that Russia’s full-scale war and the weather, which has been rainy and thus slowed harvest in some regions, are critical reasons for the decrease in the first three quarters of 2022.

“Further destruction of production facilities, infrastructure and residential buildings,” as well as uncertainty over how long the war would last, were hindering development and postponing the recovery, it added.

A spark of economic hope

Exports in September jumped by 23 percent from August to their highest level since the war started in February, due to an internationally brokered deal allowing shipments of grain from Black Sea ports.

In July, Ukraine’s central bank said the economy could shrink by a third in 2022 and was expected to grow between 5 percent and 6 percent in 2023 and 2024.