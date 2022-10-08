TVP World’s team wins 1st place in TVP-wide football tournament debut

This was the 12th edition of the Association Football Championship for the President of Polish Television’s Cup. In the final showdown, TVP World’s team beat the Advertising Department’s team 1:0. TVP Sport’s team ranked third.

The 2022 edition of the tournament marked the TVP World team’s debut. And what a debut it was!

Thirteen teams from different TVP channels, regional centres, and departments competed for the main prize. Throughout the entire tournament, TVP World’s team scored 16 goals, losing only three.

The single goal of the final game was scored by Filip Kur, Assistant Editor of TVP World’s World News. Kurek was also the tournament’s top scorer, having scored 11 goals.