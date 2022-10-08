North Korea conducts further missile tests

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, Japanese authorities stated. This was the seventh such launch performed by Pyongyang in recent days sparking widespread consternation in both Washington and Tokyo.

Both missiles reached an altitude of 100 km and covered a range of 350 km, Japan’s Defence Minister Toshiro Ino, told reporters. The missiles were fired at around 1:50 am local time (1640 GMT).

Fox News: North Korea fires ballistic projectile over Japan, making it the nation's seventh projectile test in just two weeks. pic.twitter.com/NrRT0DeRUL

The missiles fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone and authorities were looking into what kind of missiles were launched, including the possibility that they were submarine-launched ballistic missiles, the defence minister said.

North Korea, which has pursued missile and nuclear tests in defiance of UN sanctions, said its missile tests were for self-defence against direct US military threats and had not harmed the safety of neighbouring countries and regions.

“Our missile tests are a normal, planned self-defence measure to protect our country’s security and regional peace from direct US military threats,” North Korean state media KCNA said, citing an aviation administration spokesperson.

Number of nuclear warheads by country:

Russia 🇷🇺 5,977

USA 🇺🇸 5,428

China 🇨🇳 350

France 🇫🇷 290

UK 🇬🇧 225

Pakistan 🇵🇰 165

India 🇮🇳 160

Israel 🇮🇱 90

North Korea 🇰🇵 20

Missile tests will not be tolerated

Earlier on Tuesday North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile further than ever before, sending it over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for the country’s residents to take cover.

Air Raid sirens from minutes ago in Tokyo, Capital of Japan, following the North Korean/DPRK missile launch.#Japan #NorthKorea pic.twitter.com/efzWTMI11u

Toshiro Ino said Tokyo would not tolerate the repeated actions by North Korea. The incident marks the seventh such launch since September 25.

The United States also announced new sanctions on Friday in response to North Korea’s latest missile launches.

President Biden is imposing sanctions on several businessmen and companies that have helped North Korea develop nuclear weapons and its military. https://t.co/fYIkUYenic

On Friday the United States and South Korea held joint maritime exercises, a day after Seoul scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean bombing drill.