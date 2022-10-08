France still struggling with oil supplies due to refinery workers’ strike

More than a fifth of France’s service stations were struggling with supply problems on Saturday, the energy ministry said. Strikes continued at refineries run by TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil oil companies.

“The Government is doing its utmost to restore the situation to normal, as soon as possible,” Energy Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said in a statement.

The ministry stated that 20.7 percent of service stations were experiencing difficulties with at least one product on Saturday, compared with 19 percent the day before, causing long queues to form in front of gas stations around the country.

“A solution to this conflict must be found as soon as possible,” the minister added, in remarks aimed in the direction of striking workers and bosses, echoing remarks made by President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

A walkout by CGT trade union members at TotalEnergies – mainly over pay – has disrupted operations at two refineries and two storage facilities, while two Exxon Mobil refineries have faced similar problems since September 20.

Northern France most affected by strikes

In some areas, mainly the northern Hauts-de-France region and the Île-de-France around Paris, the share of affected petrol stations is much higher than the national average.

An interactive map compiled by the website mon-essence.fr, where more than 100,000 users have reported outages in recent days according to its operator, showed a large majority of petrol stations in and around Paris as being marked out of service.

Strikes likely to last through the weekend

The strikes have reduced France’s total refinery output by more than 60 percent, according to Reuters calculations.

“Nothing has moved on, the strikes continued this morning,” a CGT representative at TotalEnergies said.

He added that the union would make a new appeal on Saturday to TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanné to open negotiations ahead of formal wage talks in November, and that the union had not given up on any of its demands.

A CGT representative at ExxonMobil also said the strikes at two French refineries were continuing on Saturday morning and would likely last through the weekend, with new talks with management planned on Monday.