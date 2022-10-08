Polish military expands and invests in cyber security and modern equipment

During an event in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, granted a new school banner to the Military Computer Science High School (WOLI) operated by the Military University of Technology (WAT) in Warsaw. Later that day he also visited a town north of Warsaw where a garrison of a new armoured battalion is to be based.

Russia uses cyber measures to attack other states: Polish official

see more

The school was established to educate future computer scientists and cryptologists for the Polish Armed Forces, especially the Cyberspace Defence Forces.

“How important a component of the Polish Armed Forces this [Cyberspace Defence] is, is attested to what is going on around Poland,” said Minister Błaszczak, referring to the frequent use of hacker attacks as one of the means of conducting cyber warfare.

Minister Błaszczak stressed that the average high school graduation exam in mathematics, which are foundational to cryptology, was passed by this year’s graduates with an average score of 95 percent, compared to the national average of 66 percent.

“This is proof of how good this school is. It is so good, because of its close collaboration with the Military University of Technology,” said Mr Błaszczak.

To accommodate the high school’s graduates, WAT has increased the number of students admitted to such programmes as cryptology and cybersecurity. Of the 25 graduates of the class of 2022, 17 went on to study at WAT, two at the Polish Air Force University, and six selected civilian schools.

The Military Computer Science High School opened on September 1, 2019, to provide cadres for the Cyberspace Defence Forces established the year before. The school currently has 207 students. Compared to regular high schools, WOLI’s curriculum offers expanded education in mathematics, physics, and computer science, as well as physical education, English, and military education.

“Modern Military. Safe Homeland”

Later on Saturday, Minister Błaszczak visited Ciechanów, 75 kilometres north of Warsaw, where he attended the “Modern Military. Safe Homeland” picnic organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Defence. Similar picnics will be held throughout October in cities and towns where military garrisons will be established or re-established, or where units stationed in the area will receive new equipment.

Abrams tanks roll out in Poland

see more

“The message I have for you is that we need to build a strong Polish Army, also here, in Ciechanów,” said Minister Błaszczak, while announcing that the town will soon become the base of an armoured forces battalion. “It is a very important battalion because it is the armoured forces, equipped with modern equipment, Abrams tanks, that will be one of the key obstacles preventing [the enemy from] encroaching on our country’s territory.”

As Minister Błaszczak said, the “encroachment of Russian forces into any country means war crimes,” pointing to the experience of the Ukrainian people.

Minister Błaszczak also spoke of the modernisation efforts of the Polish Armed Forces, which are scheduled to receive 366 Abrams tanks in several batches, starting next year, as well as HIMARS long-range artillery, F-35 fighter jets, and eventually also Apache attack helicopters, the purchase of which is currently being negotiated with the US.

As Minister Błaszczak stressed, for the weapons systems to be effective, they need soldiers to operate them and appealed to the young people attending the picnic to join the Polish Armed Forces.