Iran protests continue after 4 weeks of unrest

Female students in Tehran chanted insults, according to activists, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited their university campus on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody.

As nationwide demonstrations that have rocked Iran entered the fourth week, the Iranian leader addressed professors and students at Alzahra University in Tehran, reciting a poem that equated “rioters” with flies.

“They imagine they can achieve their evil goals in universities,” the Iranian state TV reported. “Unbeknownst to them, our students and professors are alert and will not allow the enemy to realise their evil goals,” the state TV added.

A video posted on Twitter by the activist 1500tasvir website, supposedly showed women students chanting “Raisi get lost” and “Mullahs get lost” as the president visited their campus.

At the same time Ebrahim Raisi visited Al-Zahra University in Tehran today, students chanted “Raisi get lost” and “Mullahs must get lost!” #مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini #IranRevolutionpic.twitter.com/83IBjgLTk7

Protests erupt

Protests erupted in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for “unsuitable attire”. The death unleashed anger over issues including freedoms in the Islamic republic and an economy reeling from sanctions.

Security forces sought to suppress protests, only adding fuel to the fire. Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested by security forces confronting protests.

Shots fired

After a call for mass demonstrations on Saturday, security forces shot at protesters and used tear gas in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj and Saqez, according to the Iranian human rights group Hengaw.

In Sanandaj, the capital of the northwestern Kurdistan province, one man has been killed after being shot by security forces for honking his horn as a sign of protest.

However, a senior police official repeated claims repeated by security forces that they did not use live bullets and that the man has been killed by “counter-revolutionaries” (armed dissidents), the state news agency IRNA reported.

#Humanrights group reported that #Iranians enraged over the death of the young woman in police custody had to brave bullets and tear gas in order to press ahead with the #uprising against its clerical government.https://t.co/WREhKHorxM

Not afraid to die for the cause

A university student who was on his way to join protests in Tehran said he was not afraid of being arrested or even killed.

“They can kill us, arrest us but we will not remain silent anymore. Our classmates are in jail. How can we remain silent?” the student, who asked to remain anonymous, told Reuters.

Today October 8, Tehran: the way the Islamic Republic behaves towards the protesters.#Mahsa_Amini pic.twitter.com/5HuiGURwAa

Widespread strikes are taking place in the cities of Saqqez, Divandareh, Mahabad and Sanandaj, said the Hengaw group.