Poland to keep electricity price low for 98 pct of firms

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The Polish government will keep the cost of electricity at a reduced level next year for up to 98 percent of Polish companies, the development minister has said.

On Thursday, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, said that the government was going to present a new electricity tariff for all small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) the following week.

Waldemar Buda, the development minister, told PAP on Saturday that “our solution will cover up to 98 percent of companies in Poland.”

Buda added that “the price of electricity for Polish SMEs will be one of the lowest in Europe.”

SMEs are companies that employ up to 250 people.

Prices of electricity have been under tremendous pressure in Poland due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and a subsequent Polish embargo on Russian coal, which constituted a significant part of Polish power plants’ purchases. Additionally, prices of carbon allowances under the EU’s Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) have risen significantly, which has increased operating costs of Polish coal-fired power plants.