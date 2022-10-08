Left parties vow to bring rule of law back to Poland

Among the signatories of the "Declaration for a Rule-of-Law Europe" were co-chairmen of the Left, Włodzimierz Czarzasty (C) and Robert Biedroń (L), and the leader of Together (Razem), Adrian Zandberg (R).

Heads of Poland’s left-wing opposition parties have made a joint pledge to restore rule of law in the country.

At a Saturday congress of the Party of European Socialists held in Warsaw under the motto “Law. Europe. Justice”, the leaders of the Left signed the “Declaration for a Rule-of-Law Europe.”

In the document they vowed to reinstate and strengthen the mandate of democratic institutions responsible for the rule of law in Poland and the respect and legitimacy of the Constitutional Tribunal’s operation.

They also declared to bring back judicial independence, regulate the transparency of disciplinary proceedings against judges and prosecutors and separate the functions of the Public Prosecutor General and the Minister of Justice.

The left leaders also pledged to restore the constitutional legitimacy of the National Council of the Judiciary, implement European courts’ rulings on the rule of law, include the social factor in the administration of justice, and improve professional and remuneration position of justice professionals.

They wrote that a state based on the rule of law is just, safe and predictable and that social life based on independent and strong institutions means transparency, confidence and peace of citizens.

Among the signatories were co-chairmen of the Left, Włodzimierz Czarzasty and Robert Biedroń, and the leader of Together (Razem), Adrian Zandberg.

Poland has been in a protracted rule-of-law dispute with the EU over judicial reforms which according to Brussels undermine judicial independence and threaten the key democratic principle of the constitutional separation of powers.