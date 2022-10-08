Crimea’s Kerch Bridge partially destroyed after explosion

The sections of the strategic road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimea peninsula on Saturday were brought down due to an explosion.

The bridge represents a crucial supply route for the Russian forces who have taken control of most of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region.

A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion.

Consequences of the explosion on the #Crimean bridge. pic.twitter.com/F9DL7LsWBR

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 8, 2022

“According to preliminary information a fuel tank on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge, the shipping arches are not damaged,” RIA reported citing a local official.

Video of the fire on the Kerch bridge.

📹https://t.co/9WoI6k9RxH pic.twitter.com/B9F5IadStw

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 8, 2022

Traffic on the bridge was suspended.

❗️The traffic on the #CrimeanBridge is completely closed. pic.twitter.com/ftBy4ZMYve

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 8, 2022

Ukraine’s media reported that a blast took place on the bridge at around 6:00 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Footage of allegedly the moment of the explosion on the Kerch bridge

📹https://t.co/nF9LSsruZf pic.twitter.com/gim3aovv95

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 8, 2022

A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge, calling it “the beginning” but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility.

Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled. pic.twitter.com/yUiSwOLlDP

— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) October 8, 2022

Later in the day, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on social media that the blast occurred at 6:07 am (0307 GMT) in a freight truck, and caused seven fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train heading for the peninsula.

It said two sections of road bridge had partially collapsed. Russian union of insurers estimates damage from Crimean bridge explosion at 200-500 million rubles ($1.4-3.6 million).

⚡️Russian union of insurers estimates damage from Crimean bridge explosion at 200-500 million rubles ($1.4-3.6 million).

Ukrainian media reported an explosion at the Crimean Bridge, which links the Russian-occupied peninsula with Russia via the Kerch Strait, at around 6 a.m.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 8, 2022

The head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov posted a video of the burning bridge on social media alongside a video of Marilyn Monroe singing “Happy birthday, Mr President”.

Доброго ранку, Україно! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/UQMI6LheSR

— Oleksiy Danilov (@OleksiyDanilov) October 8, 2022

Putin turned 70 on Friday.

Russia now blames Ukraine for the explosion. The chairman of the Crimean republic’s State Council, Vladimir Konstantinov, said that “Ukrainian vandals managed to reach for the Crimean bridge with their bloody hands”.

The Kerch Strait Bridge or the Crimean Bridge, is a pair of bridges, one road, one rail, spanning the Kerch Strait between the Taman Peninsula of Krasnodar Krai in Russia and the Kerch Peninsula of Crimea in Ukraine.

The bridge was built by Russia after it illegally annexed Crimea at the start of the Russo-Ukrainian War in 2014. It has a length of 19 km, making it the longest bridge Russia has ever built, and the longest bridge in Europe. Besides transportation, Russia intended the bridge to support its claims to Crimea.