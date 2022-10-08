Death toll of petrol station explosion in Ireland mounts to 10

he deadly blast occurred on Friday at around 3.20 pm local time (2.20 pm GMT) in the village of Creeslough, County Donegal, in the north of the Republic of Ireland. Services are working on the spot, as people are reportedly still trapped under rubble.

The petrol station was the only supermarket in the village and also housed a post office and hairdressers. The explosion occurred at a busy time just at the end of the school day on a Friday. A residential unit above the petrol station’s store was also severely damaged and its roof collapsed. Debris was scattered across the forecourt where several cars were parked. A nearby residential building has also suffered damage.

Nine deaths have been confirmed as of Saturday afternoon, including two teenagers and a young child. Garda Síochána (Irish Police) said earlier that day that eight more people were receiving treatment in the hospital and the rescue operation was ongoing. The Irish Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter to assist the emergency services. As the village lies close to the border, a specialist rescue team was also sent from Northern Ireland.

With eight injured, nine confirmed dead so far, and the numbers possibly increasing as the services continue their work, the explosion had a devastating impact on the small community of Creeslough, which numbers just under 400 inhabitants.

“Everybody knew everybody else,” said local resident Charlie Gallagher “Like I know quite a few of the deceased that I’ve heard names unofficially, you know, so it is sad, very, very sad altogether, deeply, deeply.”

“Well, look, this is something that’s your worst nightmare. This is a, you know, a quiet village, very close-knit village,” said Sinn Féin party TD (MP) Pearse Doherty for the Donegal constituency, in which Creeslough is located.

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life,” Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said in a statement late on Friday. “I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family, and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.”

Garda Síochána has not yet addressed the cause of the explosion.