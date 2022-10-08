Opposition leader slams central bank head over Hitler comment

Tusk expressed concerns about Glapiński's comments at a rally in Kluczbork in south-western Poland on Saturday.

Krzysztof Świderski/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of Poland’s main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), has criticised the central bank’s governor for comments he made on Adolf Hitler’s social policy.

Adam Glapiński, the governor of the National Bank of Poland (NBP), argued at a press conference on Thursday that inflation would be lower if the government decided to curb social spending.

“But we can’t assume that, if there were no social spending… the whole social system would collapse within a month, there would be revolutions, governments would fall, some smaller Putins would come into power and this is how it would look like,” Glapiński said.

“Why did Hitler win democratic elections in Germany?” Glapiński asked rhetorically. “Because he introduced various kinds of social spending. No democratic country will dare not to do these things (pursue social spending – PAP).”

“When he starts to explain that the government has to spend a lot of money, because this is a democratic country, and Hitler won democratic elections too because he gave away a lot of money – then the NBP governor is speaking about the Polish government of his colleague (Mateusz) Morawiecki,” the opposition leader said. “Something really concerning has happened here.”

Tusk also said he “wanted to cry” when he saw “who is overseeing the Polish currency, finance and our economy at such a critical moment in Polish history.”

The central bank on Wednesday unexpectedly broke its rate-hiking cycle despite rising inflation and kept the reference interest rate at 6.75 percent on Wednesday, arguing that an imminent slowdown in economic growth would help bring down inflation. The decision has left the interest rate in deep negative territory as September’s inflation reached 17.2 percent year on year.