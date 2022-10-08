Possible act of sabotage on German rail network

An unidentified group of people cut cables vital for the German rail network in two places causing a near three-hour halt to all rail traffic in northern Germany on Saturday morning. Authorities called the attack an act of sabotage without identifying who might be responsible.

The federal police has launched an investigation into the incident, Transport Minister Volker Wissing said during a news conference. “It is clear that this was a targeted and malicious action,” he added.

The disruption immediately raised alarm bells after NATO and the EU stressed the need to protect critical infrastructure last month, after what they called acts of “sabotage” on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

“We can’t say much at the moment, it is too early,” a security source who declined to be named pointed out. The source said that an intensive investigation into the incident had begun and there were a variety of possible reasons for it, ranging from simple cable theft – which was frequent at the moment – to a targeted attack.

Neither the federal police nor the German Interior Ministry immediately replied to requests for comment.

Extent of the damage

“Due to sabotage on cables that are indispensable for rail traffic, Deutsche Bahn had to stop rail traffic in the north this morning for nearly three hours,” state rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) said in a statement.

DB had earlier given the cause of the network disruption as a technical problem with radio communications. Rail traffic was still patchy on Saturday afternoon after being restored, the operator said, warning of train cancellations and delays.

The disruptions affected rail services through the states of Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein as well as the city-states of Bremen and Hamburg, with a knock-on effect on international rail journeys to Denmark and the Netherlands.

Queues rapidly built up at mainline stations including Berlin and Hanover as departure boards showed many services being delayed or cancelled. Station staff were seen attempting to give advice to passengers as the delays lengthened.