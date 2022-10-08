Security forces open fire on Iranian protesters in Kurdish cities: report

Human rights group reported that Iranians enraged over the death of the young woman in police custody had to brave bullets and tear gas on Saturday morning in order to press ahead with the uprising against its clerical government.

Masha Amini, 22 was arrested in Tehran on September 13 for “inappropriate attire”, and died three days later.

A Iranian state coroner’s report denied that Mahsa Amini had died due to blows to the head and limbs while in police custody and linked her death to pre-existing medical conditions, state media said on Friday.

The death of the Iranian Kurd, has ignited nationwide demonstrations, marking the biggest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in years, with women removing their veils in defiance of the clerical establishment while furious crowds called for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

After a call for mass demonstrations on Saturday, security forces shot at protesters and used tear gas in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj and Saqez, according to the Iranian human rights group Hengaw.

Speaking at Alzahra University in Tehran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi recited a poem in which he equated the “rioters” with flies.

“They imagine they can achieve their evil goals in universities. Unbeknownst to them that our students and professors are alert and will not allow the enemy to realise their evil goals,” said Raisi, trying to shore up support for Iran’s leaders.

Human rights group reported more than 150 people killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested by security forces confronting protests and that Iranian security forces had launched crackdowns in two Kurdish cities. Tear gas and live ammunition have been deployed according to its statement.

The government has described the protests as a plot by Iran’s enemies including the United States, accusing armed dissidents, among others, of violence in which at least 20 members of the security forces have been reported killed.