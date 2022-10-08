Russia limits sale of goods in Crimea following Kerch bridge explosion

The Russian administration has imposed limits on the sale of some goods in the illegally annexed Crimea to prevent bulk purchases and hoarding, caused by the fears of potential food shortages following the explosion on Kerch bridge, which is the main transportation artery connecting Crimea to Russia.

All traffic via the Kerch bridge has been stopped.

Shortly after the explosion, the media reported long lineups at Crimean petrol stations.

The sale cap of up to 3 kilograms per person has been imposed on goods such as groats, salt, sugar, and flour, an independent portal Meduza has reported.

Long queues form as Crimeans stock up on gas & non-perishables at supermarkets & gas stations, Baza reports

The occupation governor of Sevastopol says gas will not be sold to fuel canisters, claims gas supplies will last 40 days, flour supplies – 20-30 days

📽️ BAZA/TG pic.twitter.com/sgguR6VbVK

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 8, 2022

The Russian administration of Crimea has ensured the inhabitants that the fears of food and gasoline shortages are unfounded. The authorities have also promised to launch a ferry line to enable transport to and from Crimea, and to promptly repair the damaged bridge.

The governor of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, announced that one lane of the bridge, intended for car traffic, had been damaged, while the second one was intact. Information that the fire on the bridge has been put out has also appeared.

The Speaker of the Crimean parliament established by Russians, Vladimir Konstantinov, has blamed Ukraine for the incident.

Ukrainian authorities have not officially claimed responsibility for the explosion on the Kerch bridge. Commenting on the event, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeded “Everything illegal must be destroyed”.

Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled. pic.twitter.com/yUiSwOLlDP

— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) October 8, 2022