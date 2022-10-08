Poland’s Lewandowski seventh top-earning footballer in the world

After eight years spent with Bayern Munich, Lewandowski switched to FC Barcelona in July 2022.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Robert Lewandowski, Poland’s most famous football player, is the seventh highest-earning football player in the world, according to a ranking prepared by Forbes.

French striker Kylian Mbappe was placed on top of the best-earners list.

Forbes has estimated that Lewandowski, the captain of the Polish national team and a record-breaking goal scorer, will earn USD 35 million in the 2022/23 season, including USD 27 million on the football pitch and 8 million outside football.

However, the sum is dwarfed by Mbappe’s USD 128 million, which includes USD 110 million in football revenue and USD 18 million from other sources.

After eight years spent with Bayern Munich, Lewandowski switched to FC Barcelona in July 2022.