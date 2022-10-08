Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant lost connection to external power due to shelling

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russia occupied Ukrainian territory has lost its connection to external power supply early Saturday as a result of shelling, Ukraine’s state nuclear Energoatom lays the blame on Russia.

Energoatom said the plant was now getting power to cover its own needs from its backup diesel generators. The diesel generators have started automatically, but the supply will only be enough to fuel the operation for 10 days.

‼️ At night, the last power link Of Zaporizhzhia NPP with the power grid was damaged as a result of another shelling by Russia. Zaporizhzhia NPP remains cut off from power. Diesel generators turned on automatically. – Energoatom

Both Russia and Ukraine rushed to accuse each other for the damages to the nuclear facility.

The International Atomic Energy Agency also published its assessment of the event.

Shelling at an industrial area outside Ukraine's #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (#ZNPP) yesterday damaged a power line providing electricity to reactor unit 6, forcing the unit to temporarily rely on its emergency diesel generators instead. https://t.co/t0PPh7yVJB pic.twitter.com/FsNQDk1W7K

The UN nuclear watchdog’s chief Rafael Grossi will travel to Russia early next week for talks on setting up a protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

On our way to Kyiv for important meetings. The need for a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) around #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is now more urgent than ever. pic.twitter.com/XFetpJ65ai

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had previously said Grossi would travel to Kyiv and Moscow this week. He was in Kyiv on Thursday.

Separately, four IAEA staff relieved the two who had been at the plant since Sept 1. The four will “provide support” to the protection zone once it is agreed, the IAEA said.

Mr Grossi said that the team will continue its indispensable mission and will support, once agreed, the nuclear safety and security protection zone around the site of the #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

