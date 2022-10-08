Nobel Peace Prize for Bialiatski recognises Belarussian struggle for democracy

TVP World talked with Nasta Aucharova, a human rights defender, who works at the Belarussian centre for human rights “Viasna”, about the impact of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for Ales Bialiatski, a currently imprisoned Belarussian human rights advocate.

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Ales Bialiatski a human rights advocate, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Centre for Civil Liberties.

The Nobel Peace Prize for Ales Bialiatski is great and very motivating news for civil and human rights organisations and activists in Belarus, emphasised Nasta Aucharova. Mr Bialiatski is a very deserving recipient of the award, which recognises his immense contributions to the struggle for human rights, including establishing “Viasna”, a human rights organisation, which currently is carrying on his work, while Ales is imprisoned by the Belarussian regime.

A lot of international attention was focused on Belarus, when the anti-government protests began after the contested election in 2020. Since then, over 1,300 people have been imprisoned by the regime for speaking against the government and its practices. Currently, the international attention has understandably shifted to the war in Ukraine, but the situation in Belarus has not improved and perhaps even worsened, because now people are also persecuted for speaking against the Russian war on Ukraine.

The Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ales Bialiatski will hopefully remind the international community that the struggle for democracy is still ongoing in Belarus, Nasta Aucharova concluded.