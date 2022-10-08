Elon Musk siding with China, suggests giving partial control of Taiwan to avoid war

Elon Musk has suggested tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing.

It’s difficult to take Musk’s peace proposal for Ukraine seriously: Polish deputy FM

It is difficult to take Elon Musk’s “peace plan” for Ukraine seriously as it would meet a number of Russian expectations and, above all, encourage…

see more

Musk made the remarks during an interview that was published Friday in the Financial Times. It comes after he suggested earlier in the week that the war in Ukraine could be brought to an end by giving into Russia’s demands for control of portions of Ukraine.

Beijing believes democratically ruled Taiwan to be one of its provinces, and has long vowed to bring Taiwan under its control while not ruling out using force. Taiwan’s government rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s 23 million people can decide its future.

Musk told the Financial Times that he would recommend figuring out a special administrative zone for Taiwan which he calls “reasonably palatable” and more lenient than Hong Kong, while admitting that it “probably won’t make everyone happy”.

The tech billionaire believed that conflict over Taiwan was inevitable, and warned of its potential impact on not only Tesla but also on iPhone maker Apple as well as the wider global economy, which he estimated would take a 30 percent hit.

Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla, has substantial business interests in the communist nation as the company’s Shanghai factory produces 30 to 50 percent of the company’s products.

The Tesla CEO’s business interests would occasionally lead him to give in to Beijing’s demand. Musk was forced, for instance, to give assurances to the communist nation that he will not deploy his Starlink satellites there as that would undermine the government’s total control over its citizens.

Musk also opened up a Tesla showroom in Xinjiang recently which is at the heart of China’s concentration camps where they brainwash, torture, rape, and kill religious minorities.

“We are dismayed that Tesla has reportedly opened a showroom in the province that is at the heart of China’s Uyghur detainment in camps and forced labor in factories,” members of Congress wrote to Musk earlier this year. “Your misguided expansion into the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region sets a poor example and further empowers the CCP at a fraught moment.”