LIVE: 227th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recently liberated eastern town of Lyman and it is unclear how many bodies it holds, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has said in an online post.

07:38 CEST

❗️The #Crimean bridge is partially destroyed. pic.twitter.com/WxJCmxSCD0

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 8, 2022

07:31 CEST

More photos of the damaged Kerch bridge in occupied Crimea (it is hard to establish the original sources of the images due to mass reposts on social media) pic.twitter.com/pNH0RE9Cym

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 8, 2022

07:20 CEST

The Institute for the Study of War citing information obtained by U.S. intelligence reported that a member of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle directly criticized his “extensive military shortcomings” during the war in Ukraine.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 8, 2022

07:03 CEST

Russian occupants shelled the central part of Kharkiv

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

According to preliminary information, one of the medical institutions of #Kharkiv as well as a non-residential building was on fire. pic.twitter.com/DJZybY16wB

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 8, 2022

07:00 CEST

The Gauleiters of the #Donetsk region claim that six HIMARS missiles were fired at #Ilovaysk (territory controlled by the “#DPR”) tonight. Telegram channels publish video recordings of the powerful fire. According to #Ukrainian media, a railroad fuel depot was on fire. pic.twitter.com/GSRoktwWs2

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 8, 2022