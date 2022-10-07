Ukraine helped us in 2008, now we help Ukraine: Georgian Legion commander

TVP World’s guest was Mamuka Mamulashvili, a veteran of wars in Abkhazia, Chechnya, Georgia, and now Ukraine, where he founded the Georgian National Legion in 2014.

Mr Mamulashvili explained his decision to help Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression with the experience of his own people. Georgia has faced Moscow’s aggression many times, most recently in 2008, and to this day Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia remain under the control of Russia’s proxies.

The war in Ukraine now is the largest conflict in which Russia is the aggressor, and so it is only natural that Georgians who want to fight against those who wronged them choose to support Ukrainians in their fight. As he also pointed out in 2008 there were Ukrainians who went to fight for Georgia. So, in 2014 Mamulashvili assembled a group of Georgian officers and they went to Ukraine to help train Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Donbas. That was eight years ago, and since then the Georgian Legion has grown to 1,300 men from numerous nationalities.

Other matters discussed by Mr Mamulashvili: how does he assess the Ukrainians’ performance over the past several months, and how does he contrast it with the performance of the Russian forces; does he think Western support for Ukraine is sufficient and what are the things Ukraine needs the most to win; are Washington’s reluctance to provide Ukraine with more long-range weapons for fear of escalating the conflict justified; will the mobilisation in Russia affect the course of the war; and what is his prognosis regarding the outcome of the conflict?