ETS prices need to be frozen at EUR 20-30: Polish Prime Minister

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the price of the EU’s Emission Trading System (ETS) certificates needs to be frozen at the EUR 20-30 level. Capping the ETS would immediately equate with seeing cheaper energy, he claims.

“It is a very easily accessible instrument that would make energy cheaper for Poles immediately. So far the European Commission has not responded to our appeals,” Mr Morawiecki said.

The Polish PM met with his EU counterparts in Prague at the informal summit devoted primarily to the energy crisis caused by the Russian aggression in Ukraine. Morawiecki noted that the EU leaders also discussed capping the natural gas price.

“We appealed to the European Commission to take swift action. I hope that after the turmoil of the recent months, today’s discussion led us to a positive outcome which would result in using the EU’s power to achieve capped maximum gas prices,” Morawiecki said.

He added that he put forward ideas for limiting the energy prices in Europe. In his opinion, high ETS prices are contributing to the energy crisis.

“Poland fully understands the need for reasonable climate policy, but currently situation in Europe is very difficult due to the tensions related to the war in Ukraine. We have to use the mechanisms that are within our reach,” Polish PM said.

He pointed out that approval for free ETS would make for only one solution. Putting a temporary administrative EUR 20-30 cap would be another.

Mr Morawiecki revealed that the leaders also discussed the possibility of creating a special European fund.

“I pointed out an easily accessible source of money for such a fund – frozen assets of Russian oligarchs. They amount to some EUR 350 billion and we could use them to help rebuild Ukraine, but also to aid EU residents,” Morawiecki said.

He added that the majority of EU leaders were sceptical about the German government’s idea to aid its economy through EUR 200 billion subsidies.

“The wealthiest EU state tries to use the crisis to make its business more competitive on the unified market. It is not fair, and it is not the way the unified market should operate,” Polish PM said.