Business Arena 07.10

On Friday’s episode, Business Arena’s host David Kennedy kicked off the show with the main stories, which were: gas futures prices dropping down over 11 percent and an increase in the number of Chinese companies blacklisted in the US.

Gas futures prices have gone down over 11 percent from their peak in August. News of reserves being high, and of the completion of projects such as the Baltic Pipe and agreements in Southern Europe have assured markets, despite the Nord Stream pipeline being sabotaged.

Błażej Podgórski, the vice Dean of the Finance Department at Koźmiński University was a guest on the programme to discuss the matter.

More Chinese companies have been blacklisted in the US on the order of the Department of Defense mainly due to links to the Chinese military. DJI Technology, based in Shenzhen, which has garnered around half of the global commercial drone market, is one of 13 companies newly blacklisted by the Pentagon. Around 50 other Chinese firms have been blacklisted in the last three years.

Also on the programme:

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on the World Bank Group and other multilateral development banks to reform their business models and dramatically increase their lending in order to meet urgent global needs such as climate change. The World Bank and IMF meetings are taking place next week and Yellen has called for an Evolutionary Roadmap to mobilise more capital to subsidise nations in issues like moving away from coal.

There are choppy waters ahead for the world economy, according to the International Monetary Fund head. The IMF will lower its global growth forecasts for 2023 from its current level of 2.9 percent next week. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva did not divulge how low the new forecast would go. She said that all the world’s major economies – Europe, China, and the United States – are now slowing down affecting orders from emerging markets.

As the autumn nights take hold, gaming is getting bigger in Europe, the third-largest market in the world. And developers are licking their wounds after the tech downturn, with giants like Poland’s CD Projekt, famous for the Witcher 3 series, preparing new multi-platform offerings. And Ukraine’s developers are working through war traumas with their screen offerings.

Among other topics, Business Arena looked at, were:

Banks in the crisis-struck country are set to close to depositors until further notice. The same thing happened last month, prompting desperate customers to resort to holding up banks at gunpoint to withdraw their cash.

There have been massive sell-offs of bonds and increasing yields. Investors are concerned that the FED has not intervened to stop its QT and buy up bonds to stabilise the markets.

The EU agreed on an outline of the 8th package of sanctions against Russia last week, but the details are trickier to pin down. A meeting of the 27 member state leaders found no easy way to agree on a price cap for gas.