World News 07.10

European leaders discuss capping energy resources price at a summit in Prague, Nobel Peace prize awarded to one individual and two organisations from Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia, and Scandinavia faces a rise in gun crime. This and much more are in the Friday edition of World News.

European leaders discuss energy price cap

Leaders of 44 European countries met for the second day of talks as part of the European Political Community Summit in the capital of Czechia, Prague. There, they discussed the looming energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

Nobel Peace Prize awarded

Activists from Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia were awarded this year’s Nobel peace prize. The Committee recognised a civic leader and two organisations that have fought for human rights in the face of Russian and Belarusian atrocities.

Report from Borova

TVP World’s correspondent, Don Arleth, reported from the town of Borova in the Kharkiv Region, which has now been officially liberated by Ukrainian forces. On the outskirts of the town, two bodies were discovered at what was once a Russian base. Investigators are now combing the scene to determine whether war crimes were committed.

Ukrainians regain controll over more territories

Unmindful of the sham referenda and illegal annexations on their soil, Ukrainians continue to liberate the occupied territories. The Ukrainian government also has a special offer for those Russians who surrender.

Scandinavia no longer safe

Yet another shooting has taken place in Sweden, leaving one teenager dead and another severely wounded. Given the current rise in violence, many are questioning whether Scandinavia is still as safe as it has once been.

Russian peril in London

So far, the UK has been one of Ukraine’s greatest allies against the brutal Russian invasion. However, investments in luxury real estate by Russian oligarchs, are likely to produce huge profits, which will ultimately end up in the Kremlin’s pocket.

PRIX EUROPA awards

The PRIX EUROPA’s Journalist of the Year award is one of the most prestigious on the European continent. At this year’s gala, in late October, journalist Daria Chultsova, who has served a two-year prison sentence in Belarus, will belatedly accept last year’s award in person.

Send Vilnius a birthday card

Lithuania is gearing up to celebrate a historic event next year: the 700th anniversary of the founding of Vilnius. In addition to the expected celebrations, the Lithuanian capital has launched an effort to revive the tradition of sending greeting cards. TVP World’s correspondent, Gabriela Jankauskaitė, explained why you too should send Vilnius a birthday card.

Sports update

There are growing rumours about football legend Lionel Messi’s possible return to his original club, FC Barcelona. Meanwhile, Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen could clinch his second world championship title at this weekend’s race in Japan.

World News’ guest

TVP World’s guest was Mamuka Mamulashvili, veteran of wars in Abkhazia, Chechnya, Georgia, and now Ukraine, where he founded the Georgian National Legion in 2014.