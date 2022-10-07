Pulse of Culture 07.10

The laureates of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize have been announced. This year, it will be shared between one individual and two organisations.

The Peace Nobel will go to Ales Bialiatski, the head of the Belarusian Viasna human right group; Memorial, a Russian organisation documenting and propagating the knowledge about Stalinist war crimes; and the Centre for Civil Liberties from Ukraine, which is documenting the war crimes perpetrated by the Russian invaders.

Other events and news presented in the episode: the oldest international violin competition in the world, the Henryk Wieniawski International Violin Competition opens in Poznań; Diana Sinclair, an 18-year-old NFT artist displays her “Phases” exhibition in NYC’s Christie’s; sculptor Ren Zhe draws from the rich and ancient Chinese tradition, sculpting the figures of mythical warriors; 16th Witold Gombrowicz Theatre Festival in Radom.