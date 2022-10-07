Tourist killed by avalanche in Poland’s Tatra mountains

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

A tourist died after being swept away by an avalanche in the Krzyzne Pass area of the Tatra Mountains, near the resort town of Zakopane, the local mountain rescue service has reported.

Tomasz Wojciechowski, a member of the Tatra Volunteer Search and Rescue Emergency Service (TOPR), said the tragedy occurred on Friday afternoon.

The tourist was walking along a trail when he was struck by the avalanche. He died from injuries sustained by a fall onto rock.

A helicopter was dispatched but the TOPR service was unable to save the man’s life.

An avalanche alert is in force in the higher parts of the Tatra mountains, with the risk level defined as considerable.