Haitian government seeks foreign military assistance in quelling unrest

The unrest has lasted for nearly a month and has been sparked by the government’s slashing of fuel subsidies. Following the announcement, the country’s Varreux fuel terminal has been blockaded. The government claims that the blockade was being conducted by gangs.

“It was decided in the Council of Ministers last night […] to request military assistance to the international community to deal with such an unbelievable humanitarian crisis,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Ariel Henry wrote in a text message. It was not immediately evident which nations would receive such a request.

Government security forces have been unable to lift a blockade of the Varreux fuel terminal which has lasted since last month. According to the government, the blockade is conducted by gangs.

The situation is indeed dire, as the blockade led to a lack of gasoline and diesel fuel, which has crippled transportation and forced businesses and hospitals to halt operations. It has also led to a shortage of bottled water in a country which suffers from a new outbreak of cholera, the spread of which is controlled through hygiene and clean water.

The blockade began shortly after the government announced on September 11 that it will cut fuel subsidies, which triggered anger among Haitians already struggling with skyrocketing prices.

“When we […] subsidise a single product for the benefit of a group of people, there is no longer any way to help mothers and fathers send their children to school,” PM Henry pleaded on Wednesday. “There is no money left for subsidies to lower food prices.”

The government’s failure to re-open schools at the start of October was another reason that fuelled the anger of the people. It was already pushed back by one month due to the economic crisis.

“If the prime minister solves insecurity and hunger, if he can solve the gang problems in the country and manage the crisis, there will be no problem in restarting classes,” a protester who identified himself as Wilgens told Reuters. “If he has no answers to these questions, he must leave power and hand it to the right person.”

In this situation, it appears that the only solution PM Henry was able to find was to request help from abroad. This move may not be appreciated by a population of a country which has a long history of instability, oftentimes blamed on foreign interference.

Ariel Henry became Acting President when the previous elected head of state, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated in 2021.